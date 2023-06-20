Sheffield Wednesday considering potential return for ex-manager, report reveals

Sheffield Wednesday could look to re-hire former manager Carlos Carvalhal, reports The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are without a manager after parting company with Darren Moore last night. The news has come as a shock to the footballing world and now with just a month-and-a-half until the start of the new campaign, the Owls need to find a new manager.

And an emerging report from The Star has revealed that ‘the idea of trying to bring Carvalhal back to the club is one that’s been mooted’ at Hillsborough.

Carvalhal, 57, is currently out of work after leaving Celta Vigo earlier this summer, amid reports linking him to the vacant Leeds United job.

The Portuguese boss is perhaps best known in England for his work at Sheffield Wednesday between 2015 and 2017, during which the Braga-born boss guided the Owls to two consecutive play-off finishes, reaching the Championship play-off final in 2016 but losing out to Hull City.

Return for Carlos?

Carvalhal certainly won the hearts of Wednesday fans during his time at the club. He’s since taken on a variety of jobs with varying degrees of success, but he remains a manager with great credibility in the game and credibility in England too.

But whoever the Owls want as their next manager, the big question is whether or not they’d be keen on working with owner Dejphon Chansiri.

He and Moore clearly didn’t see eye to eye and it’s reported that differences over the club’s transfer policy played a large factor in Moore’s exit.

So it seems clear that whoever the next manager is will have to work on a very limited budget and finding a manager that’ll be willing to take on that task is going to be tough.

Carvalhal has a good legacy at Hillsborough and whether or not he’d be willing to risk that for an emotional return remains to be seen.