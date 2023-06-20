Rotherham United ace wanted and more: Norwich City linked with 6 potential new signings this month

Norwich City are busy preparing for David Wagner’s first full season in charge this summer.

Norwich City have so far completed deals for striker Ashley Barnes from Burnley, full-back Jack Stacey from AFC Bournemouth and centre-back Shane Duffy from Fulham.

The Canaries have been linked with a whole host of other names too so far this month. Firstly, the Canaries are believed to be keen on Reading winger Tom Ince following the Royals’ relegation to League One, as per Sky Sports (live blog 07/06 at 15:16pm). However, in this latest update, Watford are now in advanced talks to land him according to The Athletic.

Wagner’s side remain interested in Motherwell right-back Max Johnstone, as per Pink ‘Un. The 19-year-old, who is 19-years-old, is out of contract at the end of June and is due to become a free agent as things stand as he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension at Fir Park.

The Star claim Norwich have joined the race for in-demand Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene. The Republic of Ireland international is poised to become available on a free transfer after four years in South Yorkshire. He has scored 14 goals in 136 games for the Millers, nine of which came last term in the Championship.

The Canaries are also reportedly keeping tabs on Ryan Fraser‘s situation at Newcastle United according to the Eastern Daily Press. He has fallen down the pecking order with the North East outfit and is expected to head out the exit door in this window.

Finally, Football Insider say Norwich are in the frame to land CSKA 1948 and Bulgaria winger Georgi Rusev along with league rivals Ipswich Town and Watford. Meanwhile, the East Anglian have agreed a deal to acquire Giresunspor wide man Borja Sainz, as per reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.