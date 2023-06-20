Report reveals major update on Leeds United’s pursuit of West Brom boss Carlos Corberan

Corberan has been closely linked with the Leeds United job throughout the year. He was linked after Jesse Marsch was sacked and then again after Sam Allardyce left, with the Baggies boss and former Leeds United no.2 seemingly a favoured name among Whites supporters.

But Football Insider have claimed that Leeds have ‘ruled out’ appointing the 40-year-old. They say that the 49ers Enterprises, who now have total ownership of the club, would prefer a manager that is both out of contract and tested in the Premier League.

Corberan has never managed in the Premier League and is under contract at The Hawthorns until 2027.

Who next for Leeds United?

This emerging news opens and possibly closes a few doors for Leeds. The likes of Daniel Farke and Scott Parker have been closely linked, but neither manager could really cut it in the Premier League.

Graham Potter has been mentioned as a possible outside candidate, albeit a longshot apppointment, and he fits this emerging quota, but so too does Gary O’Neil who left Bournemouth yesterday.

He could quickly become a leading canddiate for this role and he could be a very good fit for the club – O’Neil worked wonders with Bournemouth last season, showcasing his talents as an up and coming coach, and he’ll surely be eager to jump back into management after getting a taste with Bournemouth.

There’s certainly options out there for Leeds United, but they need to act fast because they still have a lot of work to do in the transfer market.