Rangers’ stance on Championship duo revealed after reports linking Gers with QPR and Leeds United names emerge

Rangers are not interested in signing QPR striker Lyndon Dykes or Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, according to Rangers Review.

Yesterday, reports emerged claiming that both Dykes and Cresswell were summer transfer targets for Rangers.

An exclusive report from Football League World claimed that Rangers had lodged a bid to sign Cresswell this summer and that their bid was knocked back, whilst Daily Mail claimed that Rangers had re-joined the race to sign Dykes following his impressive performance for Scotland over the weekend.

But an emerging report from Rangers Review has confirmed that neither player is a target for Rangers this summer. Their report writes that neither played is under consideration from ex-QPR boss Michael Beale, and that both ‘can be comprehensively ruled out as transfer targets’.

What next for Dykes and Cresswell?

Both players still face uncertain summers.

Cresswell’s position at Leeds is unclear following the club’s relegation. He did a decent job for Millwall last season and could play a role at Elland Road next time round, but if he’s still out of the picture then he’ll surely want another move this summer, either temporarily or permanently.

As for Dykes, he and QPR look like they want to part ways with Dykes out of contract in a year’s time and with his club in need of some summer spending money.

He has suitors in the Championship and so Rangers dropping out of the race to sign him isn’t a huge blow for the R’s, though it would’ve been an exciting move for the player.

Expect to see both players in some more transfer headlines as we move further into the summer transfer window.