Out of favour Bristol City man to undergo Bolton Wanderers medical

Bristol City wing-back Kane Wilson is set to undergo a medical with Bolton Wanderers, as per Bristol Live.

Bolton Wanderers are in the market for a new right-sided star following the end of Conor Bradley’s loan. The Liverpool starlet thrived with the Trotters and in the season prior, American ace Marlon Fossey also impressed on the right for Bolton while on loan from Fulham.

Now though, it seems the opportunity to sign a right wing-back on a permanent basis has arisen, and a deal doesn’t look far away.

Bristol Live reports that Bristol City man Kane Wilson is set to undergo a medical with Bolton Wanderers ahead of a proposed move. It is said that the Robins will receive a six-figure fee for Wilson with the necessary medical checks now due.

Wilson arrived as a promising signing but following a bright start, he fell down the pecking order due to injury and a formation change. The ex-West Brom man played just five times in the Championship, with his last outing coming off the bench against Swansea City in March.

A good move for all?

It would’ve been hoped that Wilson’s move to Bristol City panned out better but it seems this deal works for all. Bolton Wanderers get a permanent option on the right-hand side and the player still gets a good move despite a tough year.

He’s still viewed as a top wing-back thanks to his exploits with Forest Green Rovers in the 2021/22 season. At 23, Wilson still has time to maximise his potential and rise back up the leagues, hopefully doing so with an ambitious Bolton side.

City make money back on a player they signed for just a compensation fee and it frees up space in their budget for more business to be done. This deal works for all, so it will be hoped the medical can be completed with no late hitches.