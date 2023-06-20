Opinion: 40-year-old boss could be ideal for Leeds United as Whites’ managerial preference emerges

Leeds United remain without a manager, more than three weeks after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Several names have come in and out of contention for the Elland Road vacancy. The latest name to do so is Marcelo Bielsa’s previous understudy at Leeds, Carlos Corberan, who Football Insider say is no longer a person of interest at Leeds United.

It’s said that the club’s new owners – the 49ers Enterprises – want a manager that is both out of contract and tested in the Premier League.

It’s a specific and somewhat audacious preference for their next boss, with names like Graham Potter springing to mind. That remains an equally audacious potential appointment, but the likes of Scott Parker and Daniel Farke, whilst out of work and tested in the Premier League, could never prove their worth in the English top flight.

But one name could quickly become a front runner for the job – Gary O’Neil. The 40-year-old took charge of Bournemouth last season and helped guide the club to an impressive 15th place finish. Despite that, the Cherries axed him yesterday and quickly replaced him with Andoni Iraola who was also mentioned alongside the Leeds United job.

O’Neil fits the bill for Leeds in that he’s out of contract and experienced in the Premier League. Despite it being just half-a-season of experience, he showed more Premier League capability than the likes of Parker and Farke, earning plaudits from across the Premier League for guiding Bournemouth to a fairly comfortable finish in the end.

He’s a young coach with plenty to learn, but he’s got fresh ideas and an exciting way of playing the game. He’s vastly experienced as a player too having spent a lot of his career in the Championship, and so he’s someone that knows the division well – he earned promotion from the second tier four times as a player.

Farke was looking like the front runner last week but news of his potential move to Elland Road has gone somewhat quiet. With O’Neil now on the market, it could re-open the club’s managerial search.