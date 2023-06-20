Millwall fail with derisory six-figure bid for Blackburn Rovers star

Blackburn Rovers have turned down a ‘derisory’ bid from Millwall for midfielder Lewis Travis, as per Lancs Live.

Blackburn Rovers man Travis has been a key player since breaking into the club’s first-team. He joined from Liverpool as a youngster and since coming through the youth academy, the 25-year-old has played 202 times across all competitions and become the club captain.

He started 38 times in the Championship last season and has three years left on his contract at Ewood Park.

It emerged from Alan Nixon at the weekend that Millwall had made a ‘low’ bid for his services and now, Lancs Live has said that Blackburn Rovers have knocked the offer back from their Championship rivals.

The Lions’ six-figure bid is labelled as ‘derisory’ and Rovers will not entertain such low bids for their players despite being open to offers for everyone.

Time will tell if Millwall come back with a new offer but it seems they will have to stump up far more cash to get it done.

Another bid to come?

It will be interesting to see if Millwall come back in for Travis but to bid less than £1m for a player with three years left on his contract is certainly bold, especially given that he’s their club captain and a regular starter.

What is worth saying is that, arguably, Travis would be a better fit for Gary Rowett’s side. His combative, physical presence in midfield doesn’t fit quite as well with the technical midfield of Jon Dahl Tomasson but that said, he remained a key part of the Rovers side under the Dane and his leadership will likely see him continue to do so if he stays.

We’re still in the early days of the window, so there’s plenty of time for Millwall to come back with something more serious further down the line if they wish.