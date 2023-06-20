Luton Town striker eyed and more: Barnsley linked with 3 potential new signings this month

Barnsley have bigger things on their plate at the moment amid Swansea City’s interest in Michael Duff but they can’t let that hinder their preparations for next season too much.

Swansea City are pushing to name Duff as their replacement for Russell Martin but Barnsley will know their recruitment drive remains vital this summer. The Tykes will be pushing for promotion again after missing out in the play-off final and so far, Kacper Lopata is their only signing of the window.

Others have been linked though, with attacking additions seemingly a priority. Ruben Rodrigues was reportedly a target but he’s gone to Oxford United, so attention might turn to other targets like Admiral Muskwe.

The Luton Town striker was mentioned as a Barnsley target earlier this month and while links haven’t developed into anything more serious at this stage, a deal seems feasible given his place in the pecking order at Kenilworth Road.

He’s not the only player linked still on the market either. Brentford man Aaron Pressley was said to be on Barnsley’s radar with Stockport County and Cambridge United also admirers. However, claims of the Tykes’ interest have since been played down.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Last but not least, speculation has been persisting over the fate of recent loan favourite Harry Isted.

The 26-year-old kept nine clean sheets in 22 games after joining on loan from Luton Town in January, becoming Duff’s no.1 and playing a key part in their success. Despite his best efforts though, Barnsley fell short in the play-off final at the death.

Reports have said Barnsley remain in talks for Isted as he prepares to leave the Hatters but there is competition for his services.

It will be hoped that business can ramp up soon but with the doubts over Duff’s future amid Swansea City’s interest, it could be that the hunt for a new manager puts the recruitment drive on hold for the time being.