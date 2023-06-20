Liverpool ace monitored and more: Portsmouth linked with 5 potential new signings this month

Portsmouth are embarking on a big summer and they’ve wasted no time in bringing fresh faces to Fratton Park ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Portsmouth have been linked with a whole host of faces this month, some of which have since joined the club. Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Anthony Scully, Christian Saydee and Terry Devlin have all joined on permanent deals, but John Mousinho and co know they can’t stop there in their bid to build a side capable of fighting for promotion.

Of the other names mentioned, Tommy Leigh is one that has had fans excited.

Leigh is from Portsmouth and was previously in the club’s academy but was let go as a youngster. Since then, he’s worked his way through non-league and back to the EFL, impressing with Accrington Stanley last season despite their relegation. Pompey remain keen and Mousinho has said he could be the missing piece as that attack-minded midfield addition they desire.

Another midfielder linked is AFC Wimbledon’s Ethan Chislett. Playing on the wing or as a no.10, the South African impressed in League Two last season, managing 11 goals and three assists in 51 games across all competitions. Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers were also mentioned as admirers, so there could be competition for him if Pompey firm up their interest.

In attack, wingers Gavin Whyte and Harvey Blair are two to have been linked with Portsmouth.

Northern Irishman Whyte is a former teammate of Mousinho and will be leaving Cardiff City this summer. Those rumours have persisted for a little while now but he is someone who remains on their radar.

As for Blair, Pompey are said to have been eyeing a loan alongside a host of other clubs but there are reservations over whether he’s ready for League One football. That could see them move for his services next summer instead.

Last but not least, Northampton Town defender Ali Koiki has also reportedly emerged on Portsmouth’s transfer shortlist. Wycombe Wanderers, St. Mirren and Aberdeen were also mentioned as suitors as the left-back nears the end of his contract at Sixfields.