Leeds United man wanted and more: Birmingham City linked with 3 potential new signings this month

Birmingham City have another big summer transfer window ahead of them. But after last season’s showing, and the club’s impending takeover, there’s optimism ahead of the summer.

Birmingham City achieved a steady 17th place finish last season. It was a decent first campaign for John Eustace whose side showed a fair bit of potential, despite the occasional run of poor form, but there’s new hope that Blues have turned a corner.

And some of the early transfer news this summer has made for decent reading, with the big news of the summer so far arguably being Birmingham City’s attempts to buy Dion Sanderson from Wolves.

Both Birmingham City and Stoke City have submitted bids to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent deal from Wolves. News of Sanderson’s potential exit from Molineux though has gone cold and so what the latest is on that front remains to be seen, but there certainly seems to be a strong interest from Birmingham City who saw the best of Sanderson last season.

Another 2022/23 loan man wanted back at St Andrew’s is Krystian Bielik. The Derby County and Poland midfielder said himself that Blues want to re-sign him this summer, and that he and his agent are working hard to try and resolve his future at Pride Park after the Rams missed out on promotion to the Championship.

It’s another link that’s seemingly gone cold for the time being, though.

And lastly, Birmingham City are said to be closing in on a permanent move for Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts. The news was revealed last week and the player is set to undergo a medical at Birmingham City in the coming days – he looks set to be the club’s first summer signing.

So for Birmingham City, there certainly seems to be some irons in the fire and some deals in the making. There also seems to be a focus on signing permanent players rather than loan players every summer, which is something the club needed to do.

But expect to see some loan players brought in and maybe some free agents as well, with a couple of player exits also likely to occur this summer.