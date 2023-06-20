Ipswich Town’s interest in free agent Championship man played down

Ipswich Town have ‘no interest’ in Sheffield Wednesday man Marvin Johnson, says TWTD.

Earlier today, a report from The Star claimed that Ipswich Town have taken an interest in Sheffield Wednesday man Johnson, 32, who is out of contract at the end of this month.

But trusted Ipswich Town source TWTD has since revealed that this news is wide of the mark. They report that Town have ‘no interest’ in signing Johnson as a free agent this summer.

Johnson joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer in 2021. He’s since racked up 85 league appearances for the Owls with 44 of those coming last season, with Johnson scoring three and assisting seven more as the Owls earned promotion to the Championship.

Ipswich Town have so far signed New Zealand U20 goalkeeper Henry Gray this summer, though several more names are being linked with a summer move to Portman Road including the likes of Ellis Simms and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Town’s summer plans

Johnson doesn’t seem like the kind of player that Town would target this summer. Ipswich seem to prefer signing younger players and despite Johnson having done well for Wednesday, and despite him being an experienced and versatile player, it never looked like a very realistic rumour.

But for Johnson, he now has a decision to make. He may well have been planning on staying at Hillsborough with a contract offer on the table, but after the shock departure of manager Darren Moore, Johnson may now be considering moving on.

Both Ipswich and Wednesday were promoted from League One last time round but right now, Ipswich look to stand a much better chance of being competitive next season.

Expect to see some impressive names arrive at Portman Road this summer.