Ipswich Town keen on free transfer deal for Sheffield Wednesday’s 17-goal/assist star

Ipswich Town are showing an interest in Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Marvin Johnson, as per a report from The Star.

Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday are both gearing up for a return to Championship football but with the summer underway, the two promotion winners are in quite contrasting positions.

The Tractor Boys look to be on exciting trajectory and recently secured the long-term future of manager Kieran McKenna. The likes of Conor Chaplin and Massimo Luongo have penned new contracts too, setting up for an exciting season.

As for the Owls, manager Darren Moore has left in a shock development and there’s no head of recruitment. Now, The Star reports that Ipswich are showing an interest in influential Wednesday man Marvin Johnson.

The 32-year-old is out of contract this summer and Town have expressed an interest in signing the left-sided ace.

Johnson notched three goals and 14 assists in 51 games for Sheffield Wednesday last season. He has been offered a new deal by the Owls but as it stands, said contract has gone unsigned.

A needed addition?

It’s clear to see that Johnson is a real creative threat from the left-hand side and he could definitely impress in McKenna’s side. However, it’s hard to see him taking Leif Davis’ starting spot and Town also have Greg Leigh on the books. He’s solid cover and competition for Davis, so unless he moves on, Johnson isn’t really needed at the moment.

Perhaps if Leigh wanted to move on then the deal would make more sense, but there have been no reports or suggestions of that and the Jamaican international still has a year left on his contract.

Time will tell whether or not Ipswich’s reported interest is firmed up but unless he pens the new contract offered, Johnson will be leaving Sheffield Wednesday.