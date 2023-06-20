Ipswich Town join race to sign in demand League One man, report claims

Knight, 22, is attracting growing interest following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season. His Derby County side missed out on a spot in the League One play-off places and now Knight looks set to move on after four seasons with the first-team.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a mainstay in the side for each of those seasons, racking up 166 total appearances for the Rams with 38 of those coming in League One last time round.

Earlier today, John Percy revealed that Bristol City had submitted two bids to sign Knight – both of which had been knocked back with the latest of which coming in at £1.5million – and now Football League World are claiming that the Robins’ Championship rivals Ipswich Town have joined the race to sign Knight.

Their report claims that Ipswich are monitoring his situation at Pride Park, with the club’s recruitment team apparently ‘big fans’ of Knight.

Knight to Ipswich?

Ipswich look to be targeting a central midfielder this summer with Peterborough United’s Jack Taylor still on their radar.

And it makes sense that Knight has come on to their radar – he’s a very exciting player who’s perhaps outgrown League One now, and with another season in the third tier on the cards, a Championship move this summer looks like the best thing for Knight.

Ipswich though will have to act fast and put their money on the table if they want Knight. Bristol City are making waves in this summer’s transfer window and they’re becoming an increasingly attractive place for players to go, but so too are Ipswich who look like they have a few irons in the fire.

This is one to watch over the next week or so.