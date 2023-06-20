Ipswich Town ace admired and more: Leyton Orient linked with 3 potential new signings this month

Leyton Orient are yet to make a breakthrough on the transfer front while a fair few players will be moving on at the end of their contracts. It means Richie Wellens should have a busy few weeks ahead of him in the hunt for new additions and some potential additions have been linked over the course of June.

Of those linked, perhaps the one fans want to see come off the most is a return deal for Idris El Mizouni.

It was said at the start of the month that the O’s maintain an interest in their recent loan star but there’s some high-profile competition for his signature. Plymouth Argyle, Wycombe Wanderers and Aberdeen were also linked in the report, joining Derby County and Watford in pursuit of the Tunisian talent.

El Mizouni was a seriously popular figure and influential player last season but the interest in him could make a deal hard to strike.

In attack, Northern Irishman Conor McMenamin is reported to be a player on Leyton Orient’s radar too.

Again, there would be competition for his signature with Peterborough United, Stevenage and Northampton Town claimed to be admirers. He’s a player that looks ready to come and test himself in the EFL though after managing 13 goals and 12 assists in 34 games for Glentoran over the 2022/23 season.

Last but not least, another winger of interest to Orient is Liverpool prodigy Harvey Blair. The O’s are among those eyeing a possible loan move for the 19-year-old, with Portsmouth and Aberdeen also linked.

Interestingly though, it has been said that Pompey could shelve their interest for a year as they have reservations over whether or not he’s ready for League One football.

With rumours circulating, the hope will be that some new faces aren’t too far away from arriving.