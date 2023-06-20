International pair targeted: Cardiff City linked with 3 potential new signings this month

Cardiff City are having a summer of transition as they prepare for life under new boss Erol Bulut.

Cardiff City have turned to the former Fenerbahce man following the departure of Sabri Lamouchi at the end of last season.

The Bluebirds have been linked with a few names since the start of June. Firstly, they are said to be interested in Trabzonspor’s Anastasios Bakasetas, as per Turkish news outlet Fotospor.

He can operate in either attacking midfield or as a forward. The Greece international, who is 29-years-old, has been with his current club for three campaigns and has been a key player in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 26 goals in 93 games in all competitions.

Cardiff are believed to be after Burton Albion midfielder Terry Taylor along with fellow Championship side Plymouth Argyle according to a report by Football Insider. The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension meaning he is due to become a free agent very soon.

He started his career at Aberdeen before moving down to England to join Wolves as a youngster. The youngster didn’t quite make the grade at Molineux in the Premier League but is working his way back up the football pyramid via his impressive spell with the Brewers.

Finally, the Bluebirds are apparently keen on signing Wales international Aaron Ramsey according to The Sun. He is facing an uncertain future with French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football next term.

The 32-year-old rose up through the youth ranks at Cardiff and went on to play 22 times for their first-team before Arsenal lured him away in 2008. He has since also played for Juventus and Rangers.