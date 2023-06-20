Hull City chief has say on chances of landing Middlesbrough target from Newcastle United

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has admitted Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow may be too expensive to sign on a permanent basis.

Hull City are keen to land the stopper again this summer after his impressive loan spell during the second-half of last season.

Darlow, who is 32-years-old, was a hit with the East Yorkshire outfit but is now returning to his parent club with his future up in the air.

Middlesbrough are believed to be in pole position to sign him, as reported by the Northern Echo. He has one year left on his contract at St. James’ Park.

Kesler has provided this update to BBC Radio Humberside: “With Karl we are on a middle ground in terms of whether he is coming or not coming here. We’ve spoken with him. He’s a great guy and an important figure in the locker room. Personality-wise we love him, his performance was exceptional for us.

“We’ve shown interest for him to come back to us but it is also about the club’s ability to afford (him). It is important that we invest wisely.

“What he achieved and was rewarded with by Newcastle is something that we might not be able to afford. We are trying to find creative ways to bring him in. There is interest in him from other Championship clubs because of us, how he played in our formation and style.”

He added: “We do have two goalkeepers that can contribute significantly to the team, so Karl coming in, it’s genuine, but it depends on what Newcastle want to do and how we can afford it. It’s not going to be an early one but it will be a progressing one throughout the transfer window.”

Asked whether Hull have matched Newcastle’s valuation: “No because we’ve asked on the basis of how we can do it on another year loan.”

Hull may have to look elsewhere

Missing out on Darlow would be a sucker punch for Hull but they will be aware that they can’t blow a large chunk of their budget on just one player. Kesler’s comments suggest they would rather strike another loan deal with Newcastle over than sign him permanently, which is more likely to be the Toon Army’s preference.

Matt Ingram and Timothee Lo-Tutala are the Tigers’ other two senior goalkeepers, whilst youngsters Harvey Cartwright and David Robson are also options if needed.

Liam Rosenior’s side will need to turn their attentions to other targets if they miss out on Darlow and they have been linked with Manchester United’s Tom Heaton recently, as per the Manchester Evening News.

Hull are being patient with their recruitment and are yet to make a signing. They don’t need wholesale changes like last year and just need a top-up in different position. A new number one, a left-back, a back-up centre-back, one or two wingers and another striker would be an ideal window for them.