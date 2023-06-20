Huddersfield Town registered late interest in signing Bolton Wanderers new boy Nathan Baxter, as detailed in a report by the Evening Standard.

Huddersfield Town explored the possibility of landing the goalkeeper following his departure from Chelsea.

However, the Trotters have won the race for the 24-years-old and he has penned a two-year deal with the League One side.

The Evening Standard claim the Terriers along with Reading and Maccabi Haifa have missed out on his signature.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Other options available to Huddersfield

There are plenty more options out there for Huddersfield and the benefit that they have whilst pursuing transfer targets is the fact that they are in the Championship. Neil Warnock is staying for another year and he will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad with some reinforcements now the window is open for business.

The Yorkshire outfit have a vacancy to fill between the sticks following the departure of Tomáš Vaclík. Ryan Schofield has also left the club following the end of last season.

Baxter would have been a useful option for the Terriers and has experience of playing in the second tier on loan at Hull City for the past two campaign. He made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers.

The Londoner linked up with Chelsea back in 2006 and has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League giants. He was a regular for the Blues at various youth level but never played a senior game. Instead, he gained experience from various stints away from Stamford Bridge at Woking, Yeovil Town, Accrington Stanley and Ross County, among others.

Baxter has the chance to fully establish himself as a number one at Bolton and it turns out they beat competition from Huddersfield in the league above to get him.