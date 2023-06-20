Grimsby Town man eyed and more: Port Vale linked with 4 potential new signings this month

Port Vale will be looking forward to Andy Crosby’s first full season in charge in League One next term.

Port Vale finished in 18th in the table in the last campaign after picking up 49 points from their 46 games.

They have been linked with a few new signings so far this month. Firstly, they are said to be keen on Tranmere Rovers right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley along with fellow third tier outfits Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers, as reported by report Alan Nixon on Patreon.

However, in this latest update by Nixon, Bolton Wanderers are poised to win the race for his signature. He officially becomes a free agent at the end of the month when his contract at Prenton Park expires.

The Valiants and Burton Albion are apparently showing interest in signing Wolves youngster Dexter Lembikisa on loan, according to the Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop. He joined the Midlands side back in 2016 and has since risen up through their academy ranks.

Lembikisa, who is 19-years-old, has been a regular for the Molineux club at various youth levels over recent times. He has also made four senior appearances for the Premier League outfit but they have a decision to make on his future this summer.

Witcoop has also reported that Port Vale have a chance of re-signing defender Aaron Donnelly after his loan spell last season. The Reds plan to send him out again in the near future. He rocked up at Vale Park back in January and went on to make 20 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

Finally, Port Vale are believed to be in the frame to land soon-to-be free agent full-back Josh Emmanuel from Grimsby Town along with league rivals Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic, as per Football Insider.