Fabrizio Romano issues big update on Newcastle United’s pursuit of Leicester City star

Newcastle United want top target James Maddison to make a decision soon as they look to avoid a long transfer saga, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Leicester City’s relegation means a host of star men are likely to leave and among them will almost certainly be attacking midfielder Maddison. He’s an England regular and impressed once again despite their struggles last season, leading to high-profile interest in his services.

Newcastle United have been regularly linked with the 26-year-old but they face competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, transfer guru Romano has issued a significant update on the Magpies’ standing in pursuit of Maddison.

Speaking on Twitter, Romano has said that Newcastle will ‘insist’ on him this week as they look to avoid a dragged out transfer saga. He’s their top target but they want a decision to be made sooner rather than later.

Newcastle will insist on James Maddison deal this week as they don’t want a long saga — he’s top target but decision has to be made soon. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC Tottenham are also working on player side, still pushing and into the race; no bid was submitted last week despite reports. pic.twitter.com/NXyc8aYRqo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2023

Playing out wide or in attacking midfield, Maddison notched 10 goals and nine assists in 32 games last season.

Pushing for a deal

It’s no secret that Newcastle United have the financial backing to get a deal for Maddison done but they’ve shown before that they won’t just splash the cash for the sake of it. They have an alternative lined up too in the form of Dominik Szoboszlai.

For Leicester City, they’re not in the strongest negotiating position after relegation but for a player of Maddison’s quality, they will still be able to get a decent fee.

While holding onto him would be the dream, it’s inevitable that he moves on. Getting a deal done sooner rather than later could benefit the Foxes, giving themselves ample time to spend the money received on a suitable replacement while allowing Maddison to settle elsewhere before the new season begins too.

It could be that Newcastle look elsewhere if a deal can’t be done soon though, so the coming days could be important for the Magpies and their chase for Maddison.