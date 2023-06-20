Crewe Alexandra want departing Burton Albion attacker

Crewe Alexandra are interested in departing Burton Albion striker Louie Moult, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 19/06.23, 13:09).

Crewe Alexandra are keen to sharpen their attacking options by landing the experienced attacker this summer.

Moult, who is 31-years-old, is available on a free transfer with Burton deciding not to extend his contract at the end of last season.

The Daily Record claim he is ‘likely’ to link up with the Railwaymen for pre-season as they prepare for another year in League Two.

Another option for Crewe

Moult would be a shrewd addition for Crewe and would give them more competition and depth in attacking areas. The Cheshire club finished 13th last term and could do with adding some more quality into their ranks, especially up front if Dan Agyei was to head out the exit door.

Lee Bell’s side have so far completed a loan deal to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies in this transfer window. The likes of Callum Ainley, Kelvin Mellor and Rod McDonald have also left over recent times.

Moult started his career at Stoke City and rose up through the youth ranks of the Potters before going on to make three appearances for their first-team.

He left Staffordshire as a youngster in 2013 and had spells in non-league at Nuneaton Town and Wrexham before moving up to Scotland with Motherwell. The Stoke-born man was prolific during his spell at Fir Park and scored 50 goals in 98 games in all competitions.

The forward then moved back down to England and has since had stints at Preston North End and Burton. Moult had his injury problems with the latter and only played 14 times. However, he is back to full fitness now amid links to Crewe.