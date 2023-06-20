Cheltenham Town ace on radar and more: Derby County linked with 4 potential new signings this month

Derby County have an important summer ahead as they prepare for another season in League One.

Derby County missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the last campaign after losing away at Sheffield Wednesday.

They will be aiming for promotion again next term under Paul Warne and have been linked with a few players over recent times. Firstly, the Rams are interested in Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May along with Charlton Athletic and Gillingham, as per a report by GloucestershireLive.

The former Doncaster Rovers man still has a year left on his contract but his side face a battle to keep him. He has scored 67 goals in 165 games for his current club.

Derby are said to be keen on Curtis Nelson following his departure from Blackpool, as reported by Alan Nixon on Patreon. The centre-back is a free agent and will be carefully weighing up his next move in the game.

He only moved to Bloomfield Road in January and played 18 times for the Tangerines as they were relegated from the Championship. The 30-year-old has also been at Plymouth Argyle, Oxford United and Cardiff City in the past.

Nixon has claimed on Patreon that Warne remains keen on signing Sonny Bradley after his exit from Premier League new boys Luton Town. There are other teams in the frame for his signature though as he prepares to decide where to go next.

The Hull-born defender has been on the books at Kenilworth Road since 2018 and has helped them rise from the third tier to the top flight.

Finally, Derby have been linked with right-back Darnell Fisher. The ex-Rotherham United man is available after cutting ties with Middlesbrough. However, DerbyshireLive reporter Leigh Curtis has poured cold water on the speculation on his Q&A for DerbyshireLive, saying: “Some of the names you may have seen like Fisher are wide of the mark.”