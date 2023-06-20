Championship midfielder linked and more: Hull City linked with 4 potential new signings this month

Hull City enjoyed a busy summer transfer window last year, and whilst they aren’t expected to be as busy this time round, they certainly look set to bring in some names.

And there’s been a fair few Hull City transfer rumours so far this month, with two familiar names said to be on their transfer radar in 2022/23 loan pair Aaron Connolly and Karl Darlow.

Connolly joined on loan from Brighton in January alongside Darlow who joined from Newcastle. Connolly would be limited to just five Championship outings after injury curtailed his season, but it was widely reported that Liam Rosenior was keen on re-signing the Irishman anyway.

However, a report from Hull Live at the start of the month revealed that Hull are no longer pursuing a move for the 23-year-old, who is apparently free to leave Brighton this summer.

As for Darlow, a return for the impressive shot-stopper looked quite possible at one point, but Middlesbrough have since joined the transfer chase. The Tigers are said to have remained confident about their chances of re-signing the Newcastle man but more recent suggestions have revealed that Middlesbrough are currently leading the race to sign the 32-year-old.

Elsewhere, Hull City have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce midfielder Irfan Kahveci this month. The Tigers raided the Turkish side for names like Allahyar Sayyamanesh, Ozan Tufan, and Dimitrios Pelkas last summer, but reports have since claimed that Hull won’t be pursuing Kahveci.

Lastly, Hull have been credited with an interest in Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone. The Irishman’s future at St Mary’s remains unclear following the club’s relegation, but he impressed on loan at Stoke City last time round and now Hull, Sunderland, and Stoke are all keen on a summer swoop.

Hull look set to bring in some names this summer, but if they want to keep on progressing then they’ll have to act fast, and bring in players that will improve the side.