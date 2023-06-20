Championship man is a top target for West Ham this summer, Hammers ‘expected’ to bid

Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes is a top target for West Ham this summer, says ExWHUemployee.

Barnes, 25, has been heavily linked with a move away from Leicester City this summer. It comes after the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League despite an impressive showing from Barnes, who scored 13 goals in 34 Premier League outings last time round.

A number of teams have been linked with a move for the Englishman, but West Ham were reported to be leading the race for his signature earlier in the summer.

And now, trusted West Ham source ExWHUemployee has revealed on The West Ham Way podcast that Barnes is a top target for the Hammers this summer.

He said:

“Barnes is the number one target for that position I can assure you. Moyes is a huge admirer and a bid for him is expected, although nothing submitted as yet. We also face stiff competition from Aston Villa, Newcastle and Spurs.”

The race for Barnes…

Barnes certainly looks to be on the move this summer, and West Ham look like the side most keen right now.

The other linked sides mentoned above look to have other transfer targets that they’re more keen on signing and so West Ham look like they could have the first say on Barnes this summer, though he won’t come cheap.

Barnes has been valued at up to £50million and with the Foxes holding out on an even heftier £60million price tag for James Maddison, expect Leicester to want no less than £50million for Barnes this summer.

But if they can sign him then it would be a great capture for them and a great move for Barnes, and it would also give Leicester some much-needed funding ahead of their return to the Football League.