Bristol City fail with two bids for key Derby County asset

Derby County have rejected two bids from Bristol City for midfielder Jason Knight, according to reporter John Percy.

Republic of Ireland international Knight is one of Derby County’s most valuable assets. The 22-year-old broke into the Rams side at a young age and has played 166 times for the club, also notching 19 caps for his country.

He played 47 times across all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign, playing in a range of midfield roles, out on the wing or even as a right-back.

Knight’s current deal runs through to next summer after the Rams triggered an extension option recently. However, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be staying put after their failure to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Bristol City have been linked and John Percy now reports that the Robins have failed with two bids for his services.

The latest offer came in at £1.5m and while it has been rejected, the Daily Telegraph reporter says they are ‘getting closer’.

Destined for a step up?

There’s no doubt that Knight has the quality to play above League One level and after Derby’s failure to gain promotion, it feels inevitable that the midfielder will make that step up again without the Rams.

He’s been on the books since 2017 and has a level of experience that few players have at just 22. That combined with his versatility and well-rounded game could take him to a high level in his career but for now, a return to the Championship looks like a good move.

Bristol City have made some strong additions so far this summer and if they can add Knight to the mix, their squad will only look stronger. Time will tell if they can get the deal done, but Percy’s latest report makes for promising reading for the Robins.