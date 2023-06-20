Blackburn Rovers progressing with talks to sign 9-goal star, report claims

Blackburn Rovers are making progress in their talks to sign IFK Norrkoping loan star Arnor Sigurdsson, Lancs Live has said.

Blackburn Rovers have already made up some good ground in the transfer market, bringing in striker Niall Ennis and midfielder Sondre Tronstad on free transfers. Plenty of other names have been linked too, with Iceland international Sigurdsson among those recently mentioned in reports.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan in Sweden with IFK Norrkoping and he’s notched nine goals in 15 games.

Now, Lancs Live has provided a promising update on Rovers’ rumoured pursuit of the versatile attacker.

They state that Blackburn are progressing in talks to sign Sigurdsson and they could make him their third signing. Jon Dahl Tomasson is keen to further bolster his options going forward and a move for the Akranes-born star would do just that.

Sigurdsson is on loan in Sweden from CSKA Moscow, where his deal runs until the summer of 2024.

An ideal Brereton Diaz replacement?

Losing Ben Brereton Diaz this summer is a big blow and getting in a like-for-like replacement of the same ilk wouldn’t be cheap. There’s a reason he’s likely heading to La Liga with Villareal and replacing his quality isn’t going to be easy.

However, Sigurdsson looks like he could definitely take the starting spot on the left-hand side. He’s mainly played in that role with Norrkoping and since moving there from the no.10 role, he’s proven what a goal threat he can be.

At 24, he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him and the promise shown during his spells in Russia and Sweden suggest he could become a real star at Ewood Park if the move materialises.