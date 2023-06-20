Blackburn Rovers hold talks with Brighton over potential loan move for exciting youngster

Blackburn Rovers have ‘held discussions’ with Brighton & Hove Albion over a potential loan move for Andrew Moran, reports TEAMtalk.

Moran, 19, joined Brighton from Bray Wanderers in 2021. He’s since made one Premier League appearance for the Seagulls, coming against Everton in January of this year.

The attacking midfielder is well-regarded at the club and has been linked with a Championship move already this year, with previous reports linking the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, and Swansea City with a loan move.

And now, an emerging report from TEAMtalk has revealed that Blackburn have held talks with Brighton over a potential loan deal for Moran ahead of next season.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will be in need of central options this summer after seeing Tyler Morton’s loan spell end, with Bradley Dack set to leave as a free agent at the end of this month.

Moran featured 19 times in the last Premier League 2 campaign, scoring 10 times from midfielder and assisting six more.

One for the future

Moran certainly looks like he has bags of potential and he could be another impressive name to come out of the Brighton academy in recent years.

And Blackburn is proving to be a great place for Premier League sides to send their younger players – names like Harvey Elliott, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Morton have all impressed during loan spells at Ewood Park.

Brighton will know exactly how good of a place Rovers is after seeing van Hecke flourish at the club, so they should have no hesitation in sending Moran there, especially with game time likely available after the departures of Morton and Dack.

This could be a very impressive signing for Rovers who’ve made a decent start to the summer so far, bringing in Sondre Tronstad and Niall Ennis on free transfers.