Birmingham City in talks with Derby County over seven-figure midfielder swoop

Birmingham City are in talks to sign Derby County man Krystian Bielik in a deal work up to £1m, reporter John Percy has revealed.

Birmingham City signed Poland international Bielik on loan last summer, bringing him in from Derby County for the season. It was his second spell at St. Andrew’s after previously spending time with the Blues back in 2017 and he made a good impression once again.

Bielik played 37 times for City across all competitions, holding down the starting spot in defensive midfield.

He’s now back with Derby County upon the end of his loan, but he might not be at Pride Park for long.

The Daily Telegraph reporter Percy has revealed on Twitter that Birmingham City are in talks to sign Bielik on a permanent basis for a fee of up to £1m. They’ll be hopeful of getting a deal wrapped up while the Rams could do with getting a decent sum as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract.

#BristolCity transfer news – Derby have rejected 2 bids for midfielder Jason Knight, the latest at around £1.5m. Getting closer. Birmingham are also in talks with #dcfc over a permanent deal for Krystian Bielik of up to £1m #bcfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 20, 2023

A hefty loss

While Derby could do with getting Bielik off the books, seeing him go for just £1m marks a big loss on what they paid for him. The midfielder joined the Rams from Arsenal back in 2019 for £7.5m up front, though it could have risen to £10m with add-ons.

Cruelly, the midfielder was limited to just 49 appearances for the Rams due to two ACL injuries. They stunted his progression but since returning, he’s proven he can still thrive in the Championship and he could yet go on to play at a higher level.

While it marks a significant loss on what they paid for him, Derby will benefit from a cash influx of £1m as they look to build a side capable of challenging for promotion back to the second-tier once again.