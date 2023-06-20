Birmingham City enter discussions with released Crystal Palace forward

Birmingham City have held talks over a possible deal for free agent striker Junior Dixon after his Crystal Palace exit, as per Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City have shown their academy is a great proving ground for youngsters, with plenty going onto break into the senior side. Real Madrid’s new star Jude Bellingham is the highlight name to emerge from the Blues’ youth ranks while current players like George Hall, Alfie Chang and Alfie Chang all look destined for bright futures too.

The summer gives clubs the chance to make new additions to their youth ranks and now, it has been claimed that City have their eyes on free agent striker Junior Dixon.

The 18-year-old managed 10 goals in 14 games in the U18s Premier League last season but he’ll be leaving Crystal Palace this summer. He spent time on trial with the Blues earlier this year and Birmingham Live is reporting that talks have been held over a possible deal.

1 of 24 Where did Birmingham City finish in the Championship table this season? 14th 15th 16th 17th

A new young star?

After a bright season in Crystal Palace’s youth academy, it seems a bit surprising that Dixon is being let go for nothing. He’s notched 11 goals and four assists in 28 games for the Eagles’ U18s overall and had he not had a campaign disrupted by injury, he probably could’ve netted more over the course of the 2022/23 campaign too.

At 18, he looks to have a bright future ahead of him and could prove a handy addition to Birmingham City’s academy ranks.

If he can get on the same trajectory as some of the Blues’ other top youngsters, it might not be long before he’s seen on the senior stage. Time will tell if City strike a deal, but the new reports of talks after his release suggest they’re looking at getting something done for Dixon.