Arsenal midfielder targeted and more: Oxford United linked with 3 potential new signings this month

Oxford United have made some impressive signings so far this summer as they gear up for next season.

Oxford United are making a statement of their intent and have so far landed playmaker Ruben Rodrigues from Notts County, midfielder Josh McEachran from MK Dons and defender Jordan Thorniley from Blackpool.

The U’s are preparing for their first full campaign under the guidance of Liam Manning after he managed to keep them up last term. They have been linked with a few players over recent times as they target more arrivals at the Kassam Stadium.

Firstly, Oxford are believed to be interested in highly-rated goalkeeper James Beadle from Brighton and Hove Albion, according to a report by The Sun. The 18-year-old, who is an England youth international, is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He moved to the AMEX Stadium in 2022 from Charlton Athletic and was given the green light to join Crewe Alexandra on loan last season. The stopper went on to make nine league appearances during his temporary stint in Cheshire.

The U’s are closing in on a deal to sign Millwall attacker Tyler Burey, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The 22-year-old has been on the books at The Den since 2019 after rising up through the ranks at AFC Wimbledon.

He has since made 57 appearances for the Lions in all competitions and has found the net three times. He also also had a spell away from Gary Rowett’s side at Hartlepool United to gain experience.

Finally, Oxford are also said to be keen on Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola. The Oxford Mail report that the club are eyeing a swoop for the Nigeria-born man. He still has 12 months left to run on his deal at the Emirates Stadium but his chances of breaking into their first-team are slim.