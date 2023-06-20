Arsenal in advancing talks to sign Southampton man says Romano, but Saints want record fee

Arsenal are ‘advancing in talks’ to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, says Fabrizio Romano.

Lavia, 19, is wanted by several Premier League sides following Southampton’s relegation from the top flight last month. The Belgian only signed from Manchester City last summer but he looks set to move on this summer, with Arsenal now looking like they’re leading the race to sign the Belgian.

Romano has revealed on Twitter this morning that the Gunners are in ‘advancing talks’ to sign Lavia with negotiations ongoing – Romano adds that no official bids has been made as of yet.

And as per Romano, Manchester United remain keen on Lavia but would prefer Mason Mount, with Chelsea keeping an eye on the situation too.

Understand Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign Roméo Lavia. Negotiations ongoing with Southampton and player's camp, still no official bid. Southampton want 'record fee' for Roméo. Man Utd remain interested but priority is Mount; Chelsea, keeping close eye.

Manchester City have a buy-back clause for Lavia, worth £40million. But Romano goes on to reveal that if Lavia joins a new club this summer then City’s buy-back clause would no longer be valid – it’s only valid until next year.

City are also due a sell-on fee should Lavia leave Southampton, per Romano.

Lavia to Arsenal?

Southampton have had some big player sales over the years, but their record sale if Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool, which cost the Reds a reported fee of £75million in 2018.

Then there’s names like Sadio Mane, Luke Shaw, and Morgan Schneiderlin who all went for fees close to or above £40million, so Arsenal will certainly have to pay big for Lavia this summer.

It seems unlikely that Southampton will charge more for Lavia than they did for van Dijk, and Arsenal would surely avoid paying that amount for a player who’s only played one season in the Premier League.

A fee closer to the £40million mark seems more realistic, especially given the fact that City’s buy-back clause is around that amount.