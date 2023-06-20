3 goalkeepers Swindon Town should keep in mind amid links with QPR talent

Swindon Town have been linked with a loan swoop for QPR goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney recently, with talks said to be taking place.

Swindon Town are in the market for a new shot-stopper this summer and reporter Alan Nixon has said a loan swoop for QPR’s Mahoney could be on the cards.

Given the unpredictability of the transfer window though, it could be wise for the Robins to keep some potential alternatives in mind just in case. Here, we put forward three that Town should also be considering…

Harvey Cartwright – Hull City

Cartwright’s Peterborough United loan was riddled by injuries and he played second fiddle to Max Stryjek at Wycombe Wanderers, but he remains a highly promising goalkeeper and could benefit from dropping to League Two to find regular minutes.

He’s an England youth international and if he can stay fit and get the game time he deserves, Cartwright could be a huge hit.

Matthew Cox – Brentford

Cox is another seriously talented goalkeeper with England youth experience. He could definitely benefit from first-team football as he bids to take himself to the next level.

The 20-year-old joined Brentford from AFC Wimbledon two years ago and while playing youth football can still be valuable for his development, he could take some big strides forward with a season of senior action.

Josh Oluwayemi – Portsmouth

Last but not least is Josh Oluwayemi, who could be allowed to leave Portsmouth on loan this summer if they can sign another ‘keeper. The promising signs are there for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster and although there were some shaky moments during his run in the Pompey side earlier this year, he looks like a talent to keep an eye on.

A season of maturing in League Two could be ideal for him but guaranteed minutes should be his priority.