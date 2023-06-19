West Brom’s stance on Jayson Molumby revealed after Leeds United links emerge

Leeds United have been credited with an interest in West Brom midfielder Jayson Molumby.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon yesterday that Leeds United are keen on Molumby, 23, who enjoyed an impressive last season with the Baggies following his permanent move from Brighton last summer.

The Republic of Ireland international featured 43 times in the Championship, scoring four and assisting four more as he helped his side achieve a 9th place finish.

And an emerging report from Express & Star has revealed West Brom’s potential stance on Molumby, with Matt Maher writing that the Baggies would ‘ideally like to keep’ the midfielder, but that the club also needs to sell players to ‘balance the books’, and so ‘any reasonable offers received must at least be considered’.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

A surprise move?

Molumby gradually became a very important player for West Brom last season. He’s one of several talented midfielders at the club and he’s well-suited to the Championship, with his firm-tackling yet range of passing making him a very rounded player.

It’s easy to see why Leeds are interested, and West Brom seem open to a sale. But it would need to match their price tag and despite the Baggies needing money, they likely won’t sell Molumby on the cheap.

Expect it to cost Leeds a decent seven-figure sum to sign Molumby this summer. What’s more is that, if Leeds sell a lot of players for a lot of money before they make a bid to sign Molumby, West Brom could up the asking price as they’ll know that Leeds have money coming in.

This could certainly be a move to keep an eye on over the next few weeks of the summer transfer window.