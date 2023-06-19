Tranmere Rovers, Accrington Stanley and Newport County keen on Premier League goalkeeper

Tranmere Rovers, Accrington Stanley and Newport County are all interested in Wolves goalkeeper Louie Moulden, reports Alan Nixon.

The League Two trio are all keen on landing the young stopper on loan ahead of next season.

Moulden, who is 21-years-old, has another year left on his deal at Molineux after landing a contract extension last year.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on Patreon that he is wanted by Tranmere, Accrington and Newport in the Football League this summer.

Tranmere, Accrington and Newport in battle

Tranmere have a vacancy to fill following Mat Hewelt’s departure at the end of the last campaign. The Whites have so far signed striker Kristian Dennis on a free transfer from promoted Carlisle and will be eyeing more additions.

Accrington were relegated from League One last term and they could see Moulden as someone to compete for their number one spot in the fourth tier.

However, the North West pair will need to see off potential competition from Newport as they have also been credited with an interest.

Moulden was on the books at Liverpool before switching to Manchester City back in 2016. He then spent five years at the Etihad Stadium and was a regular at various youth levels for the current Premier League champions.

The Bolton-born man had a loan spell away at Gloucester City to get some experience under his belt before heading out the exit door on a permanent basis when Wolves came calling in 2021. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Midlands outfit but has had temporary stints away at Ebbsfleet United and Solihull Moors to boost his development.

A move to League Two seems the next natural progression for him, with Tranmere, Accrington and Newport linked.