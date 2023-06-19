Swindon Town in talks to land QPR goalkeeper, reporter claims

Swindon Town are looking to bring in QPR goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney on loan, reports Alan Nixon.

Swindon Town are in the hunt for a new stopper ahead of the next League Two season.

Mahoney, who is 21-years-old, has been identified by the Robins as a potential summer addition as they prepare for life under Michael Flynn.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the Wiltshire club are in ‘talks’ with the youngster over a temporary switch to the County Ground.

Swindon target stopper

Swindon have a vacancy to fill between the sticks following Sol Brynn’s return to Championship outfit Middlesbrough following the expiration of his loan deal. They gave him plenty of game time last term which they will look to replicate with whoever they bring in as his replacement.

Mahoney has been on the books at QPR since joining them in 2012 after two years on the books at Wycombe Wanderers.The Reading-born man has played twice for the Hoops’ first-team so far in his career but didn’t make an appearance in the last campaign with Seny Dieng and Jordan Archer ahead of him in the pecking order.

Going out on loan is nothing new to the youngster. He has had spells away in the past at Welling United, Bath City and Stratford Town in non-league to gain experience and a switch to the Football League seems the next natural progression for his development now.

Mahoney was handed a new two-year deal last summer running until 2024 which shows he is highly-rated by the R’s. He needs to be playing regular football at his age now though so a move to Swindon for next season would suit all parties involved if the pair were able to reach an agreement.