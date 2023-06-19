Stockport County poised to land departing Hull City man

Stockport County are preparing for another season in League Two and secured the addition of left-back Ibou Touray from North West rivals Salford City over the weekend.

Chadwick, who is 23-years-old, is leaving the Tigers at the end of the month when his contract expires and will be weighing up his options as a free agent.

Football Insider claim he is now ‘poised’ to move to Edgeley Park as Dave Challinor’s side look to further bolster their ranks.

Stockport County to bolster ranks

Stockport could see Chadwick as someone to give them more competition and depth in forward areas. He is versatile and can play up front or in an attacking midfield role.

He has spent his whole career to date on the books of Hull and rose up through their academy ranks alongside the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves.

Chadwick has been a regular for the Tigers at various youth levels and was handed his first-team debut against Leeds United in a Carabao Cup clash back in September 2020. He has since made eight more appearances for the East Yorkshire outfit.

He has also had loan spells away from the MKM Stadium at Gainsborough Trinity, FC Halifax Town and Linfield. The Hull-born man also spent time at Boston United in the last campaign and was a hit with the National League North outfit, scoring 11 goals in 20 outings.

Stockport will be hoping he can find that type of form in the fourth tier if they are able to get a deal over the line to land him. The Hatters finished 4th last term and lost in the play-off final to Carlisle United.