Sheffield Wednesday in talks over deal for 29-year-old star

Sheffield Wednesday have begun talks over the possibility of bringing loan favourite Reece James back to the club, as per a report from The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday signed versatile defender James on loan from Blackpool last summer and while he spent some time on the sidelines through injury, the 29-year-old impressed and proved a popular figure at Hillsborough.

Playing as a centre-back, full-back, wing-back or defensive midfielder, James notched a goal and four assists in 34 games for the Owls and played an important role in getting Wednesday back to the Championship.

Speculation has been rife over what could be next for James after an impressive loan and Blackpool’s relegation. Now, The Star reports that Sheffield Wednesday have opened discussions to try and bring him back to Hillsborough.

The report adds that the Owls are hopeful of striking a deal, although there isn’t one in place at the moment as talks have begun.

A good move for all?

With Blackpool going down and Wednesday going up, this seems like a good fit for James. He’s proven himself as an influential player while on loan at Hillsborough and he’s got the ability, versatility and character to play a similarly important role for them at Championship level too.

He’s found game time hard to come by back with parent club Blackpool and although things have changed since he was last year, a sale could benefit them too. His deal is up next summer, so offloading him now ensures they get a profit on a player they signed from Doncaster Rovers for nothing two years ago.

Time will tell if the deal can be wrapped up but it seems a good fit for all and with talks underway, this should be a fairly straightforward agreement to strike depending on Blackpool’s stance.