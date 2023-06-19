Rotherham United ace wanted and more: Plymouth Argyle linked with 4 potential new signings this month

Plymouth Argyle are preparing for life in the Championship following their promotion from League One.

Plymouth Argyle have the chance to bolster their ranks with the new transfer window now open for business.

Steven Schumacher’s have been linked with a few potential targets since June began. Firstly, they are believed to be keen on Burton Albion midfielder Terry Taylor along with fellow second tier club Cardiff City, as per Football Insider.

The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent as things stand. He has been with the Brewers since 2021 having previously played for Aberdeen and Wolves.

Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene seems to be a man-demand this summer and the Pilgrims are said to be in the frame for his signature along with Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town, according to BBC reporter Rob Staton.

The Republic of Ireland international has a big decision to make on his next move with his deal with the Millers up in a couple of weeks. He has scored 14 goals in 136 matches during his time in South Yorkshire.

Plymouth are interested in Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker according to a report by Football Insider. Coventry City, Sunderland and Rangers have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

The 22-year-old is a player who Schumacher knows well after he spent the first-half of the last campaign on loan at Home Park. He chipped in with nine goals before heading back to the Swans but his future in Wales is up in the air at the moment.

Finally, Football Insider claim Liverpool defender Oludare Olufunwa is on Plymouth’s radar along with Bristol Rovers, Kilmarnock and St Mirren. The youngster, formerly of Southampton, is expected to depart Anfield for free.