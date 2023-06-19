Report reveals Portsmouth’s reservations over possible summer swoop for Liverpool man

Portsmouth are in the market for a range of new players this summer and they’ve already made a good start to the window.

Five signings have already been made: Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Anthony Scully, Christian Saydee and Terry Devlin. All five have arrived permanently but one player mentioned as a loan target is Liverpool winger Blair.

Football Insider claimed the 19-year-old is a target for Pompey but now, new claims have emerged from The News.

They state that while Portsmouth are indeed monitoring Blair and could still move later in the window, they have their reservations over whether or not he’s ready to make the step up to senior football in League One. They hold him in high regard but could make a move for him next summer instead.

A big step up

It’s no secret that it’s a big step up going from youth football to the senior game. The sheer increase in physicality can be too much for some young players to manage but at the same time, some have the talent to deal with the rough and tumble and thrive regardless.

Blair certainly looks like a promising young winger and after five goals in 16 PL2 games for Liverpool, the 19-year-old is certainly on the right path after impressing in the U18s Premier League.

It will be interesting to see how Portsmouth’s admiration pans out though. There were other sides linked in the original report so if Pompey end up opting against a move this summer, it could be that he goes elsewhere as he tries his luck on the first-team stage.