Report reveals huge update in Swansea City’s pursuit of Barnsley boss Michael Duff

Swansea City look set to lose current boss Russell Martin to Southampton after a long-awaited appointment. But the Swans have seemingly wasted no time in finding his replacement with Duff reportedly set to take over.

Football Insider say that Swansea have agreed a deal for Duff following ‘a breakthrough in talks’. Duff previously guided Cheltenham Town to promotion from League Two before landing the Barnsley job last summer, going on to reach the League One play-off final last month.

Swansea City enjoyed a strong finish to the 2022/23 season, eventually finishing in 10th place of the table after a turbulent campaign under Martin, who was coming under widespread criticism from Swans fans at one point.

Duff though has an uphill task should he land the Swans job, with the Welsh club looking set to lose a number of players this summer including top scorer Joel Piroe, and potentially skipper Matt Grimes who’s been tipped to follow Martin to Swansea.

A good appointment?

It certainly looks like it. Duff is a respected up and coming manager in the Football League who’s shown in the past couple of seasons that he’s someone who knows what it takes to make a play-off side.

He’s good at working on a budget and he plays a nice brand of football which has always been something that Swansea want in their managers.

And for Duff, a move to Swansea is an exciting one for him, with the club having produced some top managers over the years.

As for Barnsley, it’s of course a blow. But the Tykes are no stranger to losing their managers and they’ve made some good appointments of their own over the years, so expect them to have replacements in mind.