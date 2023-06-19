Rangers see bid rejected for Leeds United man, report claims

Cresswell, 20, is a product of the Leeds United academy and has just spent a season on loan with Millwall in the Championship, where he featured 28 times in the league and scored four goals from defence.

There’s been a lot of speculation about his future with his position at Elland Road unclear following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last month.

But an emerging report from Football League World has claimed that Scottish giants Rangers have seen a bid rejected for the Englishman.

Cresswell made his debut for Leeds during the 2021/22 season, featuring five times in the Premier League that season.

What next for Cresswell?

It’s unclear what the summer holds for Cresswell. Following Leeds’ relegation, Cresswell could be a useful player for the club to have going into next season, especially with a number of key players looking set to leave Leeds this summer.

There could be a spot opening in the middle of defence with Robin Koch attracting transfer interest and Diego Llorente looking set to leave, so that could explain why Leeds have rejected Rangers’ apparent bid for Cresswell.

Cresswell put in some good performances last time round, but he also received some criticism for a couple of performances and so questions remain over whether or not he has what it takes to help guide Leeds to promotion next season.

But he’s certainly a player with potential and at 20 years old, he still has a lot to learn in the game.