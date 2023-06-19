QPR star eyed and more: Blackburn Rovers linked with 4 potential signings this month

Blackburn Rovers are embarking on another important transfer window and some eye-catching names have been linked over the course of June.

Blackburn Rovers are keen to leave the dismal January window well and truly behind them by enjoying more success in the transfer market this time around. They’ve already made a promising start by signing midfielder Sondre Tronstad and striker Niall Ennis on free transfers but Jon Dahl Tomasson and director Gregg Broughton will know they can’t stop there.

They’ve got some more exciting names on the radar too, one being Icelandic forward Arnor Sigurdsson.

It was reported that Rovers were interested in the CKSA Moscow man last week. He’s notched nine goals in 15 games while on loan with Swedish side IFK Norrkoping and can play on the left-wing, right-wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

Elsewhere, Rovers are reportedly among those keen on QPR striker Lyndon Dykes. There’s competition for his signature with Burnley and Stoke City also said to be admirers of the Scottish international but it remains to be seen if anyone can pay enough to prize him away from Loftus Road.

Dykes sees his deal expire next summer after managing 29 goals and 11 assists in 120 games for QPR.

1 of 24 Where did Birmingham City finish in the Championship table this season? 14th 15th 16th 17th

Defender Joel Latibeaudiere is another player to have been linked with Blackburn Rovers this month. His deal is up at Swansea City and with a contract unlikely to be signed, the former Manchester City man has been offered to the Lancashire outfit.

As a versatile, ball-playing defender with a high ceiling, Latibeaudiere could be up there as one of the best free transfer signings this summer. Time will tell just where he ends up though, with plenty of suitors sure to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Last but not least, Shamrock Rovers’ 18-year-old midfielder Justin Ferizaj is someone Blackburn have reportedly been pushing to sign. He’s made a senior breakthrough over in Ireland and after time on trial at Tottenham Hotspur, it could be that he’s brought to Ewood Park this summer.

A big few weeks await, and it will be hoped more ground can be made up on the transfer front after a strong start to business.