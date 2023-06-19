QPR man on radar and more: Stoke City linked with 3 potential new signings this month

Stoke City’s summer plans look to be getting slowly underway, but with other teams in the Championship making signings, fans may be fearful of the Potters falling behind.

There’s obviously plenty of time left for Stoke City to make a number of new signings, as many are expecting them to, but so far there’s not been any new names through the doors at the bet365 Stadium.

The club have been making some changes behind the scenes, seemingly getting their affairs in order before they hit the transfer market hard later on in the summer. But there’s still some names being linked with the club with one of them being Dion Sanderson.

Sanderson, 23, spent last season on loan at Birmingham City and Blues are reportedly keen on signing him on a permanent deal this summer, but Stoke City are also in the mix and Football Insider revealed at the start of the month that the Potters have submitted a bid for the Wolves man, though nothing has been said of the move since.

Stoke City are also said to be keen on QPR striker Lyndon Dykes. The Scottish cult hero has often struggled in front of goal for QPR and Daily Mail say that it’s looking increasingly likely that he leaves the club this summer, with Stoke among the teams interested.

Millwall though look to be making more effort to sign Dykes this summer with Gary Rowett’s side reported to have put a bid on the table.

And just last week, FootballTransfers revealed that the Potters are keen on a reunion with Will Smallbone this summer. The Southampton man shone on loan for Stoke last time round, scoring three and assisting five more in 43 Championship outings for the club. But Stoke face competition from Hull City and Sunderland, and the player could yet be favoured by incoming Southampton boss Russell Martin.

Expect to see Stoke City transfer rumours emerging more and more over the next couple of weeks, as Neil and co get to work on new signings.