Premier League club begin talks to sign vital Barnsley player

Barnsley signed Danish defender Andersen back in the summer of 2019 and since then, he’s become a key player for the Tykes.

The 25-year-old is captain at Oakwell and on their way to the League One play-offs, he played 51 times across all competitions. He’s appeared a total of 175 times for Barnsley in four years and after starring in the Championship, he’s maintained a key role at Oakwell since their relegation.

Now though, Football Insider claims that Premier League new boys Luton Town have opened talks to take Andersen all the way to the top-flight.

The Hatters are working under a strict budget following their promotion and it is said that Barnsley would find it hard to reject ‘a sizeable offer’ for his services if one was to come in. Andersen’s deal is up next summer and there’s no doubting that he has the ability to play above League One level.

A deserved step up

Andersen has shown he’s a level above the third-tier at Barnsley but the jump up to the Premier League is a big one to make. It will be interesting to see if he plays regularly if he does make the move to Kenilworth Road, but time will tell if a deal can be struck.

Losing him would be a big blow for Barnsley but after missing out on promotion, it seems now could be the best time for them to cash in as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at Oakwell.

He’s played over 100 Championship games during his time at Barnsley and at 25, he still has plenty of time to reach new heights and develop further. A Premier League move would allow him to take himself to the next level but it remains to be seen if Luton can get a deal agreed after opening talks.