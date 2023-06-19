PL duo on radar and more: Ipswich Town linked with 5 potential new signings this month

Since the opening of the summer transfer window last week, Ipswich Town transfer rumours have really picked up.

Many are expecting Ipswich Town to really hold themselves in the Championship next season. There’s a sense that with Kieran McKenna at the helm and an eager eye in the transfer window, Ipswich are back in the Champisonhip for good.

And one man who Ipswich finally look set to land this summer is Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor.

The Tractor Boys tried and failed to sign the Irishman in January but Posh’s director of football Barry Fry has since revealed that Ipswich remain keen and that Taylor looks set to move on. Bristol City though are also said to be keen on a move for the 24-year-old.

Elsewhere, a recent report in The Sun’s print edition (via TWTD) claimed that Ipswich Town have launched a £3,5million bid for Everton striker Ellis Simms.

TWTD confirmed Ipswich’s interest in the 22-year-old who scored seven in 16 Championship games on loan at Sunderland last time round, before he was recalled by Frank Lampard at Everton. Sunderland are said to be keen on a return for striker but Ipswich look to have made the first move.

And the same report from The Sun also claimed that Town are closing in on the loan signing of Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The versatile attacker scored 15 and assisted eight more whilst on loan at Charlton Athletic last season.

Another exciting name linked with a move to Portman Road this month is Rotherham United and Republic of Ireland attacker Chiedozie Ogbene.

The 26-year-old is set to leave Rotherham as a free agent at the end of this month and recent reports have revealed that Ipswich Town are among the Championship sides keen, though there seems to be other teams showing more of an interest as things stand – Sheffield Wednesday being the main one.

Lastly, Ipswich Town have been credited with an interest in Southend United defender Ollie Kensdale, but East Anglian Daily Times have since played down the rumour.