Peterborough United man eyed and more: Bolton Wanderers linked with 4 potential new signings this month

Bolton Wanderers were beaten in the League One play-off semi-finals last season by Barnsley and will be looking to bounce back next term.

Bolton Wanderers have an important summer ahead now as they prepare for another campaign under the guidance of Ian Evatt.

They have been linked with a few new signings since the start of June. Firstly, the Trotters are said to be interested in AFC Wimbledon midfielder Ethan Chislett, according to a report by Football Insider.

Fellow third tier clubs Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers are also reported to be in the frame for the League Two man. He has made 126 appearances for the Dons so far and has found the net 16 times.

Bolton have enquired about the availability of Peterborough United’s Ollie Norburn as they weigh up potential options in the middle of the park, as per the Peterborough Telegraph. Wigan Athletic and Blackpool are also being mentioned as possible suitors.

Norburn, who is 30-years-old, is a Grenada international with four caps to his name. He has played for the Posh since 2021 after signing for them from Shrewsbury Town.

The Trotters have a vacancy to fill in goal following James Trafford’s return to Manchester City. According to The Sun, they want departing Chelsea man Nathan Baxter but will have to see off competition from unnamed clubs in Israel.

He is leaving Stamford Bridge on a free transfer and has a big decision to make on where to go next. He has had two separate loan stints at Hull City in the Championship over recent times.

Finally, Bolton are exploring the possibility of acquiring Schalke midfielder Florian Flick in this transfer window, as reported by German news outlet Bild (via The Bolton News). Bundesliga.2 trio Holstein Kiel, Nurnberg and Kaiserslautern are apparently keen on him too.

Flick has a year left to run on his deal at the Veltins-Arena but his future is up in the air after his club’s recent relegation from the Bundesliga.