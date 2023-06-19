Norwich City agree deal for 22-year-old winger

Norwich City have agreed a deal for Giresunspor winger Borja Sainz, as per Turkish reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Norwich City have an important summer transfer window ahead of them and they’ve wasted no time in getting started with their business. Jack Stacey, Ashley Barnes and Shane Duffy have all joined on free transfers but David Wagner will know their recruitment drive can’t stop there.

Plenty of other names have been linked with the Canaries and among those mentioned in reports earlier this month was Spanish winger Sainz. Now, fresh claims have emerged regarding Norwich’s reported interest in the 22-year-old.

Turkish reporter Sabuncuoglu has said that City have ‘reached a deal’ for the Giresunspor star after a successful first season with the club.

Sainz netted 10 goals and provided four assists in 34 games for the club as they were relegated from Turkey’s top-tier. As per previous reports, that relegation will mean Sainz can leave Giresunspor on a free transfer.

A shrewd signing?

While free transfer signings from relegated sides aren’t exactly the most eye-catching, it makes for smart business from Norwich City. Sainz impressed in a side that struggled for much of the 2022/23 campaign and at 22, he’s a player that can have an impact in the present while hopefully holding a strong resale value in the years to come.

As Teemu Pukki moves on, Norwich need to have less reliance on a single player for goals and bringing in a winger who has shown he knows where the back of the net makes for encouraging reading.

The 2022/23 season was Sainz’ first prolific campaign but he’s gained valuable experience at a high level before. He played La Liga football with Deportivo Alaves prior to his Turkish switch and it will be hoped he can continue to kick on if his Carrow Road switch goes through.