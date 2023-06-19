Millwall reignite interest in Championship man following impressive international performance

Millwall have reignited their interest in QPR striker Lyndon Dykes following the 27-year-old’s impressive performance for Scotland v Norway on Saturday, according to reports.

Scotland came from behind to beat Norway in the Euro qualifiers over the weekend. Erling Haaland had given Norway the lead but Dykes levelled things late on, before setting up Kenny McLean for the winner soon after.

And now Daily Mail have revealed in their latest Transfer Confidential that Millwall have reignited their interest in the striker following his impressive performance v Norway.

They write that Millwall are ‘back in the frame’ for Dykes after recently seeing a bid rejected for the Scot. Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett had previously reported that the Lions had made a bid of up to £2million for the QPR man, who joined the R’s from Livingston in 2020.

Dykes to Millwall?

Dykes never seems to fail on the international stage. He’s a favoured name among Scots and he showed a lot of quality against a solid Norway outfit on Saturday.

But Millwall reigniting their interest in Dykes solely off of one performance seems questionable. Millwall have liked him for a long time and they’ll have done their due diligence on Dykes, so them dropping their interest and picking it back up after one game seems odd.

It still seems like Dykes could move on this summer though and it would mark a slightly disappointing end to his time at QPR – he’s obviously got ability but he’s never been able to show it consistently for QPR.

A move to Millwall would be an exciting one for Dykes though and playing in a more competitive side could bring the best out of him.