Millwall forward closing in on Oxford United switch

Millwall attacker Tyler Burey is closing in on a move to Oxford United, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

Millwall have had versatile forward Burey on the books since 2019, bringing him in from AFC Wimbledon. Since then, he’s progressed through the youth ranks and broken into first-team football, first catching the eye on loan with Hartlepool United during the 2021/22 campaign.

He’s played 58 times for the Lions’ first-team, 26 of which came last season. In the process, he notched a goal and an assist.

However, reports emerged last week stating that Millwall had accepted a bid from a League One club for Burey, signalling that his time at The Den could be set to come to an end before the 2023/24 season. Now, trusted reporter Nixon has revealed that Oxford United are closing in on his signature.

Nixon has said on his Patreon that a deal is close as Liam Manning looks to further bolster his ranks at the Kassam Stadium.

1 of 24 Where did Birmingham City finish in the Championship table this season? 14th 15th 16th 17th

The right move?

At 22, Burey is at an important part of his development and needs regular football. He had a part to play under Gary Rowett last season only for injury to keep him out for a lengthy period and had he not been cast to the sidelines, the London-born forward would have been in with a good chance of making an impact at The Den.

However, it didn’t transpire like that and it could be that he’ll fare best away from Millwall.

For Oxford, it looks like a good signing. Burey is a lively forward who can play out wide or through the middle and he’s got plenty of time to maximise his potential and develop with enough game time. Time will tell if the deal can be wrapped up, but it looks to be moving in the right direction as the U’s continue their promising window of recruitment.