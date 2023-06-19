Leeds United in contact with 40-year-old manager, report claims

When Leeds United decided to part ways with Jesse Marsch earlier this year, Spanish coach Iraola was linked with the post at Elland Road. He played under Marcelo Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao and since retiring in 2017, he’s made a promising start to his managerial career.

He spent spells in charge of AEK Larnaca and CD Mirandes before landing the Rayo Vallecano job in 2020. He’s held the role since then and has built a strong reputation for himself, though he will be leaving when his deal is up this summer.

Now, Football League World claims Leeds United have been back in contact with Iraola to try and persuade him to take the vacant job in Yorkshire.

These new reports come after reputable journalist Phil Hay said in The Athletic that Iraola would likely be too coveted to take a Championship job after being weighed up by the Leeds United ownership.

A new boss needed

Given Iraola played under Bielsa, there could be hope that the sentiment behind a move to Leeds United would appeal to the Spaniard. It would be a real surprise if he was to come to the Championship though, even if he is out of contract this summer.

Iraola has worked well in Spain during his time with Vallecano and after finishing around mid-table while working under one of La Liga’s less significant budgets. It means his appointment would mark a real coup, even if Leeds are back in contact.

There’s no doubt that the Whites need a new boss soon though. There’s a big summer ahead and the longer they go without a permanent manager, the more it could impact their chances of success next season.