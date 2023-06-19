Latest Stoke City news: Three names on Potters’ transfer radar + more

Stoke City have their eyes on several summer transfer targets, but Alex Neil is yet to make his first signing of what promises to be an active summer.

And one name said to be on the Potters’ radar is Aston Villa youngster Jaden Philogene. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Cardiff City where he featured 37 times in the Championship, scoring four goals after spending time on loan with the Potters during the season before.

Recent reports have suggested that Philogene is someone on Neil’s summer wish list. And Neil is also said to be keen on another former Stoke loan man in Will Smallbone.

The Southampton midfielder shone for Stoke City last time round and an exclusive report from FootballTransfers last week revealed that Stoke, Sunderland, Hull City, and Bournemouth are all interested in signing the 23-year-old this summer.

StokeonTrentLive also say that the Potters are on alert after Axel Tuanzebe’s time at Manchester United has come to an end. The centre-back is a free agent after his brief spell on loan at the bet365 Stadium last season, where injury limited him to just four appearances in the Championship.

Lastly, Neil is said to be eyeing a reunion with former Preston man Paul Gallagher, who could come to Stoke City and become part of Neils coaching staff.

Gallagher made more than 300 appearances for Preston and spent time on loan at Stoke City twice during his career, having been a coach with the Lilywhites for the past two years.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Leeds are said to be keen on West Brom midfielder Jayson Molumby, Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has been linked with Luton Town, and Leicester City have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new boss.